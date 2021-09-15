Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.