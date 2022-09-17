The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
