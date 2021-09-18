 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News