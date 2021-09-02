Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.