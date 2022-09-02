Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.