Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very h…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expe…
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.