The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The ar…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it tha…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10…