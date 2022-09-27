The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. T…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It shou…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Park Hills. It looks lik…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Keep an ey…