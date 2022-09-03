Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
