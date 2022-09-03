Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.