Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.