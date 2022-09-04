Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.