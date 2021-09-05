Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.