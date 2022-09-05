Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

