Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.