The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is e…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Keep …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrel…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don'…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the …
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…