The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
