This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We w…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. E…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of r…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. P…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …