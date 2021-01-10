Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.