Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.