Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.