Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

