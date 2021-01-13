 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News