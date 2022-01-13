For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…