Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

