Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Friday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
