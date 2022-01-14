Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.