This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
