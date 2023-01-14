 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News