Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

