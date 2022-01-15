This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's …
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is fore…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.