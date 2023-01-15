This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
