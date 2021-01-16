This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatur…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is fo…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Park Hills people should be prepared for tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Today's condit…