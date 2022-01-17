Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.