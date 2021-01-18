 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

