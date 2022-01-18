Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

