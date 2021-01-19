 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

