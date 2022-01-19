Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.