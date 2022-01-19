Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is fore…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a …
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…