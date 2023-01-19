 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

