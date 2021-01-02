For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Park Hills people should be prepared for t…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with periods of rain and freezing rain. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of preci…