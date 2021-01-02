 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News