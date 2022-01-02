This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
