Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

