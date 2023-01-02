This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
