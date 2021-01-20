Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.