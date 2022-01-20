Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.