Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.