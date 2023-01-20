This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
