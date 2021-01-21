This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
