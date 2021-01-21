Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.