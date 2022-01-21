 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News