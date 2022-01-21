Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
