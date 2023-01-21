 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News