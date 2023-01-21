This evening in Park Hills: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The …
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. H…