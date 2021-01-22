Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.