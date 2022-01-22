Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 6 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…