Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.