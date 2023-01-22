Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.