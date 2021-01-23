Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
